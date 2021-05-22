newsbreak-logo
Dave Bautista Leaving 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Partly Due To Shirtless Scenes

By Claire Epting
 3 days ago
Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista has shared a major reason why he is ready to step back from the popular franchise after the third installment. The former WWE champion has portrayed the fan-favorite character Dax the Destroyer in the first two GotG movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. He will also join the team in the highly anticipated Phase Four movie Thor: Love and Thunder. But in a recent interview on Ellen, Bautista shared that his time as Drax must come to an end.

