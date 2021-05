After having their building destroyed by an EF2 tornado in January of 2020 and then having to learn through a pandemic that has continued into this school year, North Central High School (NCHS) students have faced multiple challenges. Now it’s time to celebrate with a prom, and the Carolina Panthers, Nicole Tepper and Carolina MotorSports Park are ready to assist. “The Panthers were one of the first organizations to reach out to us after the tornado,” said NCHS Principal David Branham. “The original plan was to have our prom at their Charlotte facility, but unfortunately, COVID changed that. What has not wavered is their support for our school.”