newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest 2021 will be in-person event

By From staff reports
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Get ready for an autumn Saturday full of professional chalk art, live music and libations from around the state. AMA ChalkFest is returning to downtown Albany on Nov 13. “We are pleased to announce that ChalkFest is returning as a live event in downtown Albany,” Mallory Black, co-chair...

www.kpvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#New Museum#Art#Project Music#Dance Music#Chalkfest Committee#Covid#Cdc#Albanyartmuseum#Twitter#Albanymuseum#Instagram#Downtown Albany#Museum Officials#Free Admission#Fundraisers#Live Music#Unique Artworks#West Broad Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
MuseumsDaily Star

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby...

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby asserts its intent to acquire title to the following property of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin newspapers: Cincinnati daily commercial, Enquirer, Cleveland American Eagle, Warren Reserve Chronicle; Easton morning dispatch; Harrisburg Daily Independent, Legal Opinion, Pennsylvania Intelligencer, Telegraph, Wasp, Lancaster Daily Inquirer, Examiner and Herald, Express, Inland Daily Times, Intelligencer, Public Register and American, Union and Tribune, Lancasterian, Philadelphia Agent's Herald, American Sentinel, Aurora General Advertiser, Daily Evening Bulletin, Franklin Gazette for the Country, Lutheran Observer, National Gazette and Literary Register, North American and US Gazette, Pennsylvania Journal and the Weekly Advertiser, Poulson's American Daily Advertiser, Presbyterian, Press, Relf s Gazette, Saturday Bulletin, Saturday Courier, Saturday Night, True American, United States Gazette, Troy Democratic Analyzer; Pawtucket Historical Correspondent&Inquirer, Providence Rhode Island Press; Brandon Argus, Brattleboro Semi-Weekly Eagle, Middlebury National Standard, Montpelier Vermont Watchman, Walton's Daily Journal, Poultney Gazette, Woodstock Vermont Temperance Herald; Virginia Journal and Alexandria Advertiser, Richmond Enquirer; Tacoma Daily Ledger; Janesville Gazette. If you claim ownership of this property, you must contact the museum in writing and make arrangements to collect the property. If you fail to do so within one hundred eighty days, the museum will commence proceedings to acquire title to the property. If you wish to commence legal proceedings to claim the property, you should consult an attorney.
Albany, GAalbanyceo.com

Albany Museum of Art participates in 2021 Blue Star Museums program

The Albany Museum of Art is joining museums across the nation to recognize and reach out to U.S. military families through the 12th annual Blue Star Museums program. The summer-long program, which provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, begins on Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 15, 2021), and continues through Labor Day (Monday, Sept 6, 2021). You can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Albany, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Demolition work begins at future site of Albany Museum of Art

May 18—ALBANY ─ Demolition work has begun on a former dance studio adjacent to the future home of the Albany Museum of Art. The building at the southeast corner of Washington Street and Broad Avenue will make way for a sculpture garden. "This will be the most visible sign of...
Carnegie, PAheraldstandard.com

Carnegie Museum of Art announces new outdoor summer event series

“Inside Out,” a new outdoor summer event series celebrating Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape, is coming to the Carnegie Museum of Art starting June 5. “Inside Out” will happen in the museum’s outdoor sculpture courtyard. Pop-up performances, DJs, arts activities, food trucks and more will be scheduled throughout the summer. Hosted in partnership with local artists, arts organizations and regional food and drink vendors, “Inside Out” programming will take place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visual Art27east.com

Parrish Art Museum’s Salon Series Livestream Concerts

Salon Series, the Parrish Art Museum’s concert program featuring multi-award winning, world-class artists, is returning for its ninth year with livestream performances from the museum’s Lichtenstein Theater. Co-programmed with Louis Meisel, the spring Salon Series features Wynona Wang on Friday, May 14, and Nadejda Vlaeva on May 21, both performing at 6 p.m.
Festivalwvua23.com

Druid City Arts Festival marks a return to in-person events

The 12th annual Druid City Arts Festival over the weekend featured live music, food trucks, art and other activities at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. Canceled last year because of COVID-19, this year’s event showcased more than 60 visual artists displaying items such as woodworking, paintings and sculptures. Tuscaloosa Manager...
Garrett, INEvening Star

Requiems opens at art museum Friday

GARRETT — “Requiems of the Divine: Contemporary Spiritual Works by Art Cislo, Jon Detweiler, Justin Johnson and Mark Ober” features artists who are inspired by spirituality and who incorporate their personal faith into their work. Opening night for their exhibit will be Friday from, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett Museum...
Visual ArtKOLO TV Reno

NV museum art classes

Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday, with valley highs rising to near 90 in some areas. Low pressure will drop into California over the weekend. The position of this feature is likely to trigger showers and a few T-storms both afternoons. Keep an eye to the sky. Next week looks fairly quiet, with a dry cold front whipping up some wind around Wednesday. -Jeff.
Museumstulane.edu

Open Hours at Newcomb Art Museum

Tulane students, staff, faculty and parents are invited to visit the Newcomb Art Museum (located in the Woldenberg Art Center) for extended hours during Graduation Week, 10am-4pm on Thursday, May 20th and Friday, May 21st (no registration or tickets required). Masks are required to be worn on Tulane's campus at all times.
Museumskogt.com

Stark Museum: Art Quest

Students entering 1st– 2nd grades will head out On the Range for their Art Quest @ Home experience. This camp kit will have your little artist looking at the horses of the Stark Museum of Art. Artists will work in felt to create Mini Horse Blankets, Sock Puppet Horses, and a Felt Landscape Board for their ponies to roam. Kits will be available for pick-up on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Virtual Museum Events

Over the last year, the top museums and art galleries in the world experienced a significant drop in visitor numbers and TikTok is kicking off a global #MuseumMoment LIVE event to unite some of the world's most iconic institutions. The all-day live global event kicked off on May 18th and it took users on a virtual tour of 23 museums across 12 different countries.
MuseumsOdessa American

Museum Summer Art Camp

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled its Summer Art Camp as follows:. June 7-11: Ages 13-17, Teen Artist Residency Program. June 14-18: Ages 6-12, Ceramics, “Art Sampler.”. June 21-25: Ages 6-12, Painting, “From Bugs to Botanicals.”. July 12-16: Ages 6-12, 3D Design, Textiles/Embroidery. July 19-23:...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Week 9 Arts Events

In the virtual school space, it’s hard to find out about all the upcoming interesting events. From writer’s workshops to readings, the Arts & Life editors have collected information about some of this week’s arts-related events. All times are in PT. Writing, Medicine and Teaching with author Dr. Daniel Mason.
College Station, TXwtaw.com

First Ever Art-in-the-Park Event

The first-ever Art in the Park event, hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club, is Saturday morning at the Fun For All Playground at Central Park in College Station. Co-chair Esther Miranda says their mission is to bring families and artists together. “To experience the outdoors through art activities....
Iron County, MIironcountyreporter.com

IC Museum to host ‘Ales & Art’

CASPIAN — The Iron County Historical Museum will host “Ales & Art” on Saturday, June 12 from 2-6 p.m. The event will include a silent auction of canoe paddles that have been painted or carved by local artists. Additionally, event attendees will enjoy a showcase of local artwork in the form of pottery, photography, handmade jewelry, paintings and other media.
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

Castellani Art Museum reopening on Saturday

Closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University will reopen to the public on Saturday. Patrons may visit the museum on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visitors must be masked at...