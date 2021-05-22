Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest 2021 will be in-person event

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby asserts its intent to acquire title to the following property of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin newspapers: Cincinnati daily commercial, Enquirer, Cleveland American Eagle, Warren Reserve Chronicle; Easton morning dispatch; Harrisburg Daily Independent, Legal Opinion, Pennsylvania Intelligencer, Telegraph, Wasp, Lancaster Daily Inquirer, Examiner and Herald, Express, Inland Daily Times, Intelligencer, Public Register and American, Union and Tribune, Lancasterian, Philadelphia Agent's Herald, American Sentinel, Aurora General Advertiser, Daily Evening Bulletin, Franklin Gazette for the Country, Lutheran Observer, National Gazette and Literary Register, North American and US Gazette, Pennsylvania Journal and the Weekly Advertiser, Poulson's American Daily Advertiser, Presbyterian, Press, Relf s Gazette, Saturday Bulletin, Saturday Courier, Saturday Night, True American, United States Gazette, Troy Democratic Analyzer; Pawtucket Historical Correspondent&Inquirer, Providence Rhode Island Press; Brandon Argus, Brattleboro Semi-Weekly Eagle, Middlebury National Standard, Montpelier Vermont Watchman, Walton's Daily Journal, Poultney Gazette, Woodstock Vermont Temperance Herald; Virginia Journal and Alexandria Advertiser, Richmond Enquirer; Tacoma Daily Ledger; Janesville Gazette. If you claim ownership of this property, you must contact the museum in writing and make arrangements to collect the property. If you fail to do so within one hundred eighty days, the museum will commence proceedings to acquire title to the property. If you wish to commence legal proceedings to claim the property, you should consult an attorney.