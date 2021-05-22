Richard Karr Motors Brings Major Discounts During Memorial Day Savings Event

Chevrolet's long history with sports and muscle cars is something it'll hopefully never abandon. The Chevy Camaro and Corvette are still very much alive, though the former has been experiencing a sales slump for some time now. The new C8 Corvette, however, is a bonafide hit and we're only a few months away from the reveal of the next Z06. But in recent years it seems Chevy's design team has toyed around with the idea of developing yet another two-door, though nothing has come of it yet.