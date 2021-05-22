newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Arsenal Plan B could see Liverpool man pinched in £20m transfer masterstroke

By Steve Pearson
TEAMtalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal could look to pull off a transfer masterstroke with a £20m raid on Liverpool if their pursuit of Martin Odegaard falls through, per a report. Arsenal appear set to be without European football for the first time since 1996 barring a remarkable final day turnaround on Sunday. With the club’s budget for summer transfers set to be hit, all eyes will be on how Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will attempt to navigate the window.

Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Arteta on Arsenal's summer plans

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has suggested that the club’s first priorities will be the existing players. Following the painful exit out of the Europa League semi-finals and missing out on a UEFA Champions League place next season, Arsenal are expected to have a squad overall to better compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

John Hartson thinks Arsenal should continue to back boss Mikel Arteta

John Hartson thinks Arsenal should continue to support Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners facing the prospect of having their worst league campaign for 26 years. The pressure has grown on Arteta during a poor season, but Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Chelsea lifted Arsenal to eighth place and gave them an outside chance of qualifying for Europe next season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Hector Bellerin 'could lead Arsenal exodus this summer in £35m exit' with the Gunners keen to raise transfer funds... and they are 'in the mix to sign long time target and wantaway Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria'

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a squad overhaul in the summer which could be headlined by full-back Hector Bellerin leaving for as much as £35million. The Gunners have suffered a poor campaign under Mikel Arteta, with their hopes of getting back into the Champions League after four years away finally extinguished last Thursday after they were defeated by former boss Unai Emery's Villarreal side in the Europa League semi-final.
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal 'optimistic' Emile Smith Rowe will sign new five-year deal

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has been offered a new five-year deal with both the club and the player keen to reach an agreement. The 20-year-old midfielder has been a shining light in the Gunners' wretched campaign. Despite boasting just two Premier League appearances prior to the start of the season he's now cemented his place in the starting XI and is seeing his influence on the side grow by the week.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Mikel Arteta planning for busy transfer window in bid to revamp Arsenal squad

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted at a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium as he looks to get the club back among the top sides in the Premier League. The Gunners face a first season without European football for 25 years as things stand, with only an outside chance of qualifying for the lesser continental competitions.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses talk of shock bid for Kane, reveals summer transfer plans

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has distanced the club from any reports suggesting the north London club will be making a shock bid for Harry Kane. On Monday, it was reported Kane has asked to leave Tottenham with Manchester clubs and Chelsea favorites to secure the services of the England international. Kane's move to Arsenal seems impossible despite being affiliated with the Gunners in the past.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Arsenal can beat Tottenham to complete £20m transfer for William Saliba's new partner

A summer of change is in the offing for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta. After bowing out of the UEFA Europa League at the semi-final stage last week, being held to a goalless draw in the second-leg by Villarreal, Arsenal have very little to play for between now and the end of the campaign, with their prospects of qualifying for next season's Europa League hanging by a thread.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Arsenal ready to cash in on top scorer Lacazette; three alternatives eyed

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on leading scorer Alexandre Lacazette, with three alternatives already being eyed up Mikel Arteta and Edu. The France striker will enter the final of his contract this summer and the report in the Daily Express claims that the Gunners are willing to sell, rather than let the player leave for nothing in 2022. And three names are being mentioned as potential replacements.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal planning at least FIVE big summer signings

Arsenal are planning for a busy summer market with at least five additions planned for manager Mikel Arteta's squad. Football.london says the Spaniard is wasting no time and has already identified targets in five positions he wants to add reinforcements. The report claims Arteta will prioritise central midfield in his...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Mikel Arteta lifts lid on Arsenal transfer plans amid Wojciech Szczesny and Yves Bissouma links

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal’s current contract situation will help determine their summer recruitment strategy, as pressure to bring in heavy reinforcement piles on. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game against Chelsea on Wednesday, the Gunners boss understandably faced questions about the club’s summer transfer policy after what has been an extremely difficult season, as Arsenal look set to finish outside of a European spot for the first time in 25 years.