Attack On Titan Cosplay Features Hange's Season Four Look

My Hero Academia has given Shonen fans plenty of superheroes that fill the ranks of UA Academy, with Ochaco being one of the most famous superheroines to arrive thanks to Kohei Horikoshi's popular franchise, and one fan has perfectly captured not only the aesthetic of Uravity but her Quirk as well. With Ochaco continuing to have a crush on Deku, thanks in part to his personality as he tackles some of the most dangerous threats that any student of UA Academy has ever seen, it has placed her into something of a rivalry with the insane villain known as Toga.