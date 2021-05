Instagram has added a dedicated pronoun section to users’ profiles to allow people to share their pronouns– including but not limited to he, she and they – alongside their name and photograph. Previously users could choose to add their pronouns, but only in character-limited fields like their bio or location settings, and it was not explicitly labelled. The social media platform, owned by Facebook, said in a statement on Tuesday: “The new field is available in a few countries [including the UK], with plans for more.” Add pronouns to your profile ✨The new field is available in a few countries, with...