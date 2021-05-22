Colonial tries to determine how DarkSide breached its network while interest in prevention spikes

Mandiant Threat Intelligence, a subsidiary of FireEye, said DarkSide shared a statement Thursday with its criminal partners announcing that it would shut down. The message has been shared in multiple cyber crime circles, Mandiant said. Darksupp also claimed that cryptocurrency funds were withdrawn from the hacker group’s payment server, which hosted ransom payments made by victims such as Colonial Pipeline, the report said. The funds, which the group is typically supposed to split between itself and its partners, were transferred to an unknown wallet, Darksupp said, according to The Record. “This announcement stated that they lost access to their infrastructure, including their blog, payment, and CDN servers and would be closing their service,” Kimberly Goody, senior manager of financial crime analysis at Mbandiant, said in a statement. “The post cited law enforcement pressure and pressure from the United States for this decision.”