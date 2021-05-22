2021 English Premier League odds, May 23 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Manchester City vs. Everton

League champion Manchester City likely will have one eye on the Champions League final when it hosts Everton on Sunday, the final day of the English Premier League season. The Cityzens face Chelsea for the European championship on May 29. They were crowned EPL champions a couple of weeks ago and are likely to rest most key players, which should make for an entertaining match. Brighton pulled off a 3-2 win against City on Tuesday, and Newcastle battled to a 4-3 loss to the Cityzens last Friday. Everton is eighth in the EPL table and needs a result for a potential spot in the new third-tier Europa Conference League.