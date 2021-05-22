International Biodiversity Day: Threatened species found in North Western Ghats
Maharashtra is rich with varied biodiversity ranging from forests, to wetland, to grassland to coast to evergreen forest and Western Ghats. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Western Ghats is a treasure trove of biodiversity and is recognized as one of the world's eight 'hottest hotspots' of biological diversity. It is home to more than 30 per cent of all plant, fish, bird, and mammal species found in India and many of these species are endemic. According to WWF India, 50 per cent of India's amphibians and 67 per cent of fish species are endemic to this region. Endemism refers to any species which is exclusively confined to a particular geographical area and occurs nowhere else in the world.