Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas rips Toronto Sun’s ‘disgusting’ cover of John Tavares

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Saturday ripped the Toronto Sun for a “disgusting” cover photo of John Tavares after the team captain had taken a knee to the head in the team’s opening-round game vs. the Canadiens. The cover featured a caption that read, “Captain Crunched.”. The 30-year-old was...

