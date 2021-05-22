Santana & Ortiz Call Their Parking Lot Brawl ‘The Perfect Picture’, Pride Themselves In Working Any Style – Wrestlezone
The Watch List takes a look at what matches you should be watching while you’re at home and they come recommended by your favorite professional wrestling stars. WrestleZone recently spoke with Santana & Ortiz, who were asked which matches that best represent them as a tag team regardless of stipulation. Santana & Ortiz, who recently competed in the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite and prepare for the Stadium Stampede next weekend at Double Or Nothing, chose their parking lot brawl with Best Friends on AEW Dynamite as a match that had a bit of everything.worldnewsera.com