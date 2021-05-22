Faculty of the Week: Ting Yuan

newsbreak-logo
When you walk into Chinese Instructor Ting Yuan’s classroom and hear her give a lesson, one thing is overwhelmingly apparent: she was born to teach. In fact, teaching has always been a part of Yuan’s aspirations. “Since I was a child, I wanted to become a teacher. I remember when I was in elementary school, one of my favorite things to do after returning from school was to teach my father what I learned in school,” Yuan said.

