“May, more than any month of the year, wants us to feel most alive” — Fennel Hudson. It’s amazing how time flies when the weather is nice and the days are longer! Everyday life is becoming better and better all the time! The trees are blooming, the land is greener and flowers are beginning to wake up! Soon, Memorial Day will be here, and that is the gateway to the summer season! Unlike last year, friends and families will be able to get together in small groups and have barbecues and get-togethers once again! This is exciting news for everyone, and most certainly will put smiles on many faces young and old!