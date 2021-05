Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Sergeant Rostan reports that he was on patrol in the area of East Maurice Street May 17, 2021, around midnight, when he found a silver Honda Accord driving on public streets. He had his window down and heard a woman screaming from that vehicle. He looked at the Honda and saw that someone was trying to get out of the moving car. The Honda quickly pulled into a parking lot at Malvern Avenue. Sgt. Rostan turned around to go see about this and the Honda got mobile again. He turned on the blue lights and conducted a traffic stop on the suspicious car.