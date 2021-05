The three sheriff’s deputies who opened fire and killed Andrew Brown, an unarmed Black man sitting in his car, will keep their jobs, a North Carolina sheriff announced on Tuesday, following news the same day that the officers will not face any charges for the fatal encounter. The deputies will, however, be disciplined and retrained, according to Virginia-based WAVY News, which first reported the news.“While the DA [district attorney] concluded that no criminal law was violated, this was a terrible and tragic outcome, and we could do better,” Pasquotank County sheriff Tommy S. Wooten, II, said in a video...