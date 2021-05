In the last few weeks we have seen multiple changes in the weather. We’ve had bluebird skies in the upper 70s and then days following it drops into the 50s with rain. Our waters temps throughout the lake are holding steady between 57-58 degrees and by the end of the day they are reaching 60 degrees. The bite has been on as the first emerging weeds are holding fish. Mixing up our tactics between casting and trolling has been very successful. The feeding windows have been small, but chaotic at the same time. We experienced just that this past weekend on Saturday getting 6 bites in a non-moon related feeding window and boated 5 of those fish in an hour. On Sunday our time was limited, so we got out during the morning minor to see if the same tactic would hold strong during a moon phase. Minutes before the peak of the minor we were rewarded with the first bite of this window, which was followed by 2 more bites for a 3 fish morning.