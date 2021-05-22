Dodger Stadium to Return to Full Capacity June 15

The Cardinals will have Jack Flaherty take the mound for the 10th time of the year, looking to keep his perfect record intact. Flaherty was solid once again last time out, holding the Pirates to only two runs in six innings in an 8-5 win to lift his record to 8-0. The Cardinals’ ace is having a Cy Young caliber season, registering a terrific 2.53 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 53.1 innings of action. Flaherty is battling the White Sox for the first time of his career in this one.