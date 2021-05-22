newsbreak-logo
Dodger Stadium to Return to Full Capacity June 15

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Dodger Stadium will be back in full swing June 15, with tickets for full-capacity 50,000-seat games on sale Thursday, the team announced. For the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated-only sections. Tickets for the Giants ( May 30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) games are on sale now, and tickets for home stadium games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies go on sale Tuesday.

