Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern four-star quarterback Brady Allen was one of the top performers at this past weekend’s Elite 11 Regional in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Allen has really refined his motion over the years and has added the ability to throw on the move. He is one of the more imposing players at the position in the class, a strong-armed signal-caller that possesses the traits to be a really good one under head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff at Purdue.