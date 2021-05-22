newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Unlucky Gael Monfils and Arminia celebrate survival – Saturday's sporting social

 2 days ago
Gael Monfils had a painful training session with Roger Federer (PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 22.

Football

Gary Lineker received a thoughtful gift from commentator Clive Tyldesley.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrated an awards double.

Manchester remembers Arena bombing victims.

Football greats were also remembered.

Bastian Schweinsteiger bid farewell to some Bayern Munich stalwarts.

Kyle Bartley turned 30.

David Luiz was enjoying his last few days as an Arsenal player.

Arminia Bielefeld celebrated Bundesliga survival.

Borussia Dortmund players paid tribute to Lukasz Piszczek on his final game for the club.

Kieran Tripper was a league winner in Spain.

St Johnstone won the double.

Will is a man of his word.

Cricket

What a catch!

Boxing

Tyson Fury was feeling blessed.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc clinched pole at his home race in Monaco in dramatic fashion.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash in final practice gave the Monaco marshals a workout.

Lewis Hamilton was doing a rain dance after qualifying in Monaco.

Lando Norris enjoyed qualifying in Monaco.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 34th birthday.

Poor Gael Monfils.

Victory selfie.

