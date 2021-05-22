Saints sign Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal Jr., son of former Saints draft pick
Here’s a cool storyline to follow into training camp: the New Orleans Saints brought in Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. for a weekend of classroom work during their recent minicamp, and liked enough of what they saw to sign the Boilermaker to an undrafted rookie contract, meaning he’ll begin his NFL career with the same team as his father — Lorenzo Neal Sr., a fourth-round pick by the Saints back in 1993.www.chatsports.com