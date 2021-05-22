newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGUSd_0a8A4sCP00 Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'

Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program.

House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023.

But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee has scheduled potential action on May 27.

Under the Oregon program, which lawmakers approved in 2019, workers who earn at least $1,000 during the previous year would qualify for up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, maximum benefit set at $1,215 per week. Employers would contribute 40%, and employees 60%, based on payroll deductions.

Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said the agency needs more time to integrate the contributions from employers and employees into the first phase of its computer modernization project, which now will get underway starting in July.

"The original statutory timelines were created before a lot of work had been done to see what would be needed to built the technology and the work processes to make it successful from the day it becomes available to the public," Gerstenfeld told the committee. "Also importantly, it was before the pandemic."

Gerstenfeld had been director of the new program for just a few months before Brown fired Kay Erickson as Employment Department director on May 31, 2020 — a few months into the pandemic and resulting economic downturn — and named Gerstenfeld acting director. Gerstenfeld had been director of its unemployment insurance division from 2011 until he was shifted to the new program.

Though the family leave program had separate staff, Gerstenfeld said some were experienced in benefit programs. Like him, they were shifted back when Congress created new unemployment benefits in the CARES Act and the agency faced an avalanche of claims from workers at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It slowed down our progress in implementing the program," he said. "It did not stop it. We still had many employees working on it, but it was a major distraction and we made slower progress."

That explanation did not sit well with Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, who isn't on the Rules Committee. He suggested that the program could be transferred to another agency, possibly the Bureau of Labor and Industries.

"By their own standard, they failed in their duty," he said. "You do not get a year behind overnight."

Wilde questioned why the agency waited so long into the current session to seek a delay. Gerstenfeld said that while he kept some lawmakers and member of the family leave advisory council informed, he was unsure until recently what dates should be recommended for the new deadlines.

Wilde was supported by House Minority Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, one of seven Republicans who voted to create the program in 2019, and who sits on the committee. (Thirteen Republicans opposed it, and two did not vote; all 38 Democrats voted for it.)

Rep. Paul Holvey, also a Democrat from Eugene who sits on the Rules Committee, said the original timelines in the 2019 law were ambitious and the coronavirus pandemic last year did not help. "It swamped the agency. It is no fault of theirs or ours," Holvey, who's also chairman of the House Business and Labor Committee, said. "I think it would be an incredibly ill-advised move to try to move this program to another agency. I appreciate that they want the time to get it right. If we start up this program and rush it at this point, I think it would be catastrophic if there were mistakes for both employers and employees."

His view was supported by Paloma Sparks, vice president and general counsel of Oregon Business & Industry, which did not testify either way on the 2019 law. Sparks sits on the council advising the agency about implementing paid family leave.

"If there was a move to start over again, I think a lot of employers would be grateful for more time," she said. "But that is what you would be doing. It would start the process over again.

"What we do not want to see is a system put in place that is rushed and done incorrectly. If we are going to do this, we need to do it right."

President Joe Biden has proposed a national program of paid family leave as part of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. Its cost would be paid from increased taxes on upper-income households. He also proposes 12 weeks of benefits at $4,000 per month, less than what the Oregon program envisions.

Gerstenfeld told reporters during a May 5 conference call that he hoped federal legislation would allow Oregon to proceed with its own program. Eight other states and Washington, D.C., have started or are preparing similar programs.

Gerstenfeld said it is possible that federal legislation would provide them with some federal support.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

NOTE: This story was originally posted on May 21 as part of a longer story about the Employment Department's computer modernization project. It has been reposted with some additional information.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
12
Followers
59
Post
511
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Family Leave#Unemployment Insurance#Federal Employees#Public Employees#Payroll Taxes#Federal Taxes#The Employment Department#A House Rules Committee#D Eugene#The Rules Committee#Republicans#Democrats#American Families Plan#Criticism#Benefit Payments#Payroll Deductions#Federal Legislation#Lawmakers#Deadlines#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Congress & Courtsshrm.org

Senate Hears Debate Over Paid-Leave Proposals

​A U.S. Senate committee recently heard testimony on proposals for a nationwide paid-leave program. While supporters said a federal program would benefit families and workers at all income levels, opponents said a national mandate would raise significant challenges for small businesses. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., supports the Healthy Families Act,...
Georgia StateStatesboro Herald

Worker advocates call for broader paid family leave in Georgia

Workers advocates in Georgia are pushing for further expansion of paid family leave after state lawmakers passed legislation to give state employees up to three weeks of time off following the birth of a child. Representatives from several Georgia nonprofits met Friday to call for a broader paid family and...
Family Relationshipsdailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: It’s time for paid family leave

This editorial was originally published May 10 in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave. With no federally mandated paid leave, the U.S. finds itself...
Augusta, MEwabi.tv

Veterans, lawmakers push for paid family and medical leave

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers and veterans gathered today to discuss the need for paid family and medical leave. The legislature is considering a bill that would create a commission to develop a paid family and medical leave benefits program in Maine. It would require the state to transfer $200,000...
Congress & CourtsKFOR

Senate committee debates federal paid leave policies

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Paid leave continues to take center stage on Capitol Hill. The U.S. remains the only developed country in the world to not guarantee the benefits. On Tuesday, the Senate Health Committee debated what a federal policy should look like. “It’s far past time we make paid leave...
Politicscleanlink.com

Biden Eyes National Paid Family And Medical Leave

President Joe Biden hopes that his proposed American Families Plan will give Americans the paid leave from work that citizens of some other nations receive. According to the Motley Fool’s The Ascent, Biden’s plan would give employees paid leave so that they can:. - Bond with a new child. -...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

Briggs introduces legislation to create paid family leave in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Upper Merion Township, has reintroduced legislation to create a Paid Family Leave Act in Pennsylvania. House Bill 788 would require Pennsylvania employers with at least four employees to provide 12 weeks of paid leave to eligible employees, according to the eligibility requirements under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
Congress & Courtscommonwealthmagazine.org

Congress finally listening on paid family and medical leave

SOMETHING UNUSUAL HAPPENED recently on Capitol Hill. A Congressional committee seeking expertise on paid leave and child care invited a group of experts with the greatest insight and the least access to the halls of power — women who’ve struggled during the pandemic and long before because of the lack of affordable leave and child care. These witnesses had a clear message: People can only get to work and stay employed if they can take care of themselves and those they love.
Small BusinessLas Cruces Sun-News

Paid family and medical leave is an investment in New Mexico’s future

In the last few years, Southwest Women’s Law Center has led a coalition advocating for the passage of Paid Family and Medical Leave Act in the New Mexico state legislature. PFMLA would create a state-administered trust fund that ensures that no one has to choose between their job and caring for a new child, a family member with a serious health concern, or their own serious medical condition.
Boston, MASalem News

City, town workers included in paid leave law

BOSTON - Lawmakers insist that a new law giving workers time off for COVID-19 include police, firefighters, teachers and other municipal employees - despite Gov. Charlie Baker's objections. On Thursday, the state Senate re-approved a paid leave measure that would provide up to five days of paid time off for...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Stage Set for Senate Paid Leave Debate Over Taxes and Benefits

The looming debate over a national paid leave mandate began to take shape Tuesday in a U.S. Senate committee hearing where Republicans raised concerns about paying for it while Democrats predicted it would boost the economy and women’s workforce participation. Congress is set to consider creating that federally run paid...
EducationMissoulian

Arntzen request AG's opinion on critical race theory in education

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has requested an attorney general’s opinion on the legality of teaching certain lessons dealing with race that are prioritized in draft language for federal education grants. The U.S. Department of Education is in the middle of a public comment period for its rule...
Portland, ORPosted by
Central Oregonian

Wyden and Paluso: Child care, paid leave are essential. America needs to invest in both

Andrea Paluso is executive director of Family Forward Oregon. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Portland Democrat, is Oregon's senior senator. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, millions of women have been forced out of the workforce across the entire nation. Women in Oregon have felt the crunch too, leaving the workforce at significantly higher rates than Oregon men. Black, Latina and Pacific Islander women have been hardest hit by job losses, compounding the already disparate health impacts their communities have faced from the virus itself. The research is clear: caregiving has always and continues to fall...
Portland, ORPosted by
Central Oregonian

Legislature OKs bill extending grace period for past-due rent

House vote sends plan to Gov. Brown allowing time for state and federal aid to reach tenants and landlords.Gov. Kate Brown's signature awaits a bill that gives tenants more time to pay past-due rent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and protects their future ability to rent. The Oregon House sent Senate Bill 282 to the governor on a 39-17 vote on Tuesday, May 11. Tosha Morgan-Platt — who lives in Portland with three children, one of them with disabilities — was among the tenants who submitted testimony in favor of the bill. She lost her job during the economic downturn...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate committee unanimously approves highway bill

A Senate panel today unanimously approved a $350 billion surface transportation bill amid an increasingly tense infrastructure debate between Democrats, Republicans and the White House. Despite that friction, the "Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act" passed on a bipartisan 20-0 vote after the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee incorporated about 90...
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Top Dems Say They’re Working on a ‘Public Option’ Health Care Plan

Two key Democratic lawmakers overseeing health policy on Wednesday announced they will look to craft legislation to create a government-run “public option” for health coverage, pushing ahead on one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises even as the president has focused on other parts of his agenda. Rep. Frank Pallone...
Indiana Statewaovam.com

Drawing Delay to Complicate Indiana Redistricting

A delay in drawing new legislative districts means would-be candidates won’t know whether they’re eligible to run until about three months before filing opens. Candidate filing opens January 5, but the Census Bureau is late in delivering the detailed population data needed to draw those districts. The new maps won’t be drawn until September or October.