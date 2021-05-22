Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 108 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Colorado Springs, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Black Forest, Falcon, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Peterson AFB, Cimarron Hills, Security, Security-Widefield and Fort Carson. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov