Mahomet, IL

Classic Plumbing and the Mahomet Public Library team up to kick off summer

By Dani Tietz
mahometdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahomet’s Classic Plumbing knows that summer is a treat. So, they want to kick it off that way. Classic Plumbing owner Tim Culver is covering the cost of Kona Ice snow cones as students are released from the 2020-21 school year on May 26. The Kona Ice truck will be in the parking lot of the Mahomet Public Library.

mahometdaily.com
