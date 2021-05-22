Classic Plumbing and the Mahomet Public Library team up to kick off summer

About Nita: I grew up in central Illinois, and have two children who both graduated from Mahomet schools. Bryan, who lives in Chicago with his wife Ryn, and Lynsi, who lives in Columbia, TN with her husband Phil and their daughter Alivia. I’m married to Rod, who works at Schnucks here in town. I have a nursing degree from Parkland College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Greenville College. After graduating with my nursing degree, I worked at Christie Clinic in Pediatrics, then Family Practice, and finally as the Nurse Manager at Christie in Mahomet prior to joining the staff of the Mahomet-Seymour School District in October, 2000 as the District nurse. It has been fun to see students who I cared for as infants graduate from MSHS, and to now see some of their children in the Mahomet schools.