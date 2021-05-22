newsbreak-logo
Bicyclist hit during Niagara Square protest files lawsuit against delivery driver, pizzeria owner

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman who was hit by a pickup truck at a protest in Niagara Square in September filed a lawsuit Friday. Karen Huffman is suing Joanna Gollnau, 25, for physical injuries and financial damages. Huffman is accusing her of being careless, reckless and negligent. On September 23,...

spectrumlocalnews.com
