In David Yoon's New Novel, Resetting The Internet To 'Version Zero'

Maggie Shipstead's "Great Circle" is one of the most anticipated novels of the spring. At a time when so many of us have been cooped up, her novel ranges around the world and over a century - from Alaska to the South Pole, over the open skies of the Pacific in the Battle of Britain, shipwrecks, plane crashes, shattered romances, World Wars, Lake Superior, Scotland, Montana and Hollywood. It tells the story - actually, it tells scores of stories that intertwine the life scenarios of Marian Graves, a dauntless flyer who happened to be a woman and was once more or less orphaned with her twin brother Jamie in a 1914 shipwreck, and an actress named Hadley Baxter, who portrays her in a film a century later.