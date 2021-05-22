In David Yoon's New Novel, Resetting The Internet To 'Version Zero'
Everybody jokes about just doing away with the internet after some data hack, service outage or other frustration reveals how much of our lives revolve around it. As David Yoon writes in his new novel of a fictitious platform called Wren - and only the name may be fictitious - quote, "everyone loved it, everyone hated it. People used it for news, for gossip, social plans, dining tips, political views, dating, shopping, driving directions, blah, blah, blah. The people could not stop themselves. They said they were addicted."