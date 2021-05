SOUTH GATE — One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in South Gate, and the shooter remained on the loose Wednesday morning. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a gunshot victim on the 8900 block of Elizabeth Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard, and found two men in their 20s, both suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper and lower bodies, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting South Gate police with the investigation.