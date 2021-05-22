Before and After: Old Lockers Found in an Alley Become a Cute, Totally Free Bathroom Cabinet
Ahh, metal lockers. A hallmark of the pre-teen years — of learning how to use a combination lock, P.E. class, and decking out the insides with mirrors, wire shelves, and magnets galore. Lockers can be immediately transportive to middle school, but Apartment Therapy has seen enough totally impressive locker revamps to prove that lockers often make for stylish storage solutions in almost any room. And now, here’s another to inspire you.www.apartmenttherapy.com