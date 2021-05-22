newsbreak-logo
Armed man killed by state police in western Michigan

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An armed man was killed Saturday in western Michigan when he confronted troopers who were responding to a domestic dispute, state police said. The shooting occurred in Beaver Township, a rural area in Newaygo County, roughly 60 miles north of Grand Rapids.

www.ourmidland.com
