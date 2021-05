HOUSTON – When Shane Burgos was offered Edson Barboza, he could barely contain his excitement as he thought about the potential violence the matchup could bring. “Oh man, I got goosebumps,” Burgos told reporters Wednesday at UFC 262 media day. “I got my hair standing up. I was like, ‘Yes, this is the one, man.’ When you come off a loss, you don’t know what you’re going to get offered. You don’t know what you’re going to get. But to get offered a name like Edson Barboza off a loss? I feel like this is the biggest fight of my career, honestly.”