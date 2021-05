On this day (May 8, 2021) 39 years ago, one of Willie Nelson’s most heartbreaking songs rose to the top spot in the charts. That song was “Always on My Mind,” and while the iconic country music star didn’t write the song himself, he still gave one of his most memorable performances on the track. According to The Boot, the song was the eighth of Nelson’s to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It was also the first single released from and title track of his “Always on My Mind” album.