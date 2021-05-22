Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Nancy Pelosi’s Mask Mandate to the Holocaust

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. It’s no secret that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is willing to do almost anything to get under Democrats’ skin, from harassing House colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to posting a transphobic poster across from the office of colleague Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter. But this week, she may have hit a new low by comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate that all members wear masks on the chamber floor to the Nazi’s treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.