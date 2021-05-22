newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Nancy Pelosi’s Mask Mandate to the Holocaust

By Jamilah King, Bio
Mother Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. It’s no secret that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is willing to do almost anything to get under Democrats’ skin, from harassing House colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to posting a transphobic poster across from the office of colleague Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter. But this week, she may have hit a new low by comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate that all members wear masks on the chamber floor to the Nazi’s treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

www.motherjones.com
#Jews#House Speaker#The Holocaust#David Jones#The Mother Jones Daily#Democrats#Republican#Maskless#Jewish#Democratic#Aoc#Colleague Marie Newman#Daughter#American Political Speech#Alexandria#Nazi Germany#Calling#Antisemitic Behavior#Poster#Second Class Citizens
