newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates' Trevor Cahill lands on 10-day IL with left side discomfort

By Tim Kurkjian
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with left side discomfort. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Cahill "hadn't seen a ton of improvement" and was placed on the IL to "give him a chance to get it right." The move with Cahill...

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Crick
Person
Trevor Cahill
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis Is In Chicago#The Chicago Cubs#Era#10 Day Il#Left Side Discomfort#St Louis#Right Hander Kyle Crick#Atlanta#Crick Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

Pittsburgh Pirates starter

JT Brubaker had another quality start as he picked up the victory in the Pirates 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The crafty right-hander befuddled the entire Reds offense all day, with the lone exception being Jesse Winker. The two extra-base hits allowed by Brubaker were both to Winker, who doubled in the first inning and late hit a homer in the third. The other eight hitters in the Reds lineup combine for only three singles and a walk as Brubaker's breakout season continues. Now sporting a 2.58 ERA and 1.12 WHIP to go along with a 3-2 record, the Pirates ace has morphed himself into an every-week fantasy starter. Slated to face the Giants at home in his next start, Brubaker needs to be universally started. It's possible the fairy dust wears off before the season ends, but until it clearly does, start Brubaker.--James Vecchio - RotoBaller.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Cardinals 5/1/21

St. Louis Cardinals (14-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-13) - Saturday, May 1 @ 6:35 p.m. Stadium: PNC Park, Pittsburgh. Cardinals: Jack Flaherty - RHP - (4-0) – 3.18 ERA - 27 total Ks. Pirates: Trevor Cahill - RHP - (1-2) – 7.11 ERA – 19 total Ks. Probable Starting Lineups...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Flaherty, Cardinals to take on Cahill, Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (14-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-13, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-0, 3.18 ERA, .95 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +122, Cardinals -140; over/under is 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Charged with fourth loss

Cahill (1-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Friday. Cahill didn't allow any extra-base hits Friday, but he allowed baserunners in each of his five innings and gave up a run in each of the first three innings of the game. The right-hander has been quite inconsistent to begin the season, and he's now been charged with losses in three of his last four outings. Cahill has posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 29.1 innings across his first six starts of the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Reds on Wednesday.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Saturday

Saturday looks like a challenging spot to stream pitching, even with a full, 15-game slate on tap. Streaming quality arms in favorable matchups is obviously the easy pass to success, but it's not always so cut and dry. Sometimes you have to choose between rostering a strong pitcher in a tough matchup versus a lesser hurler in a better spot. Here's a look at what Saturday has to offer, focusing on players rostered in roughly 50% of ESPN leagues or fewer.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Early hole, late collapse dooms Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Trevor Cahill for four first-inning runs and then pushed across seven more in the final three innings to pull away for a 12-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday night at PNC Park. The loss was the third straight for the Bucs, who look...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Folds against Cards

Cahill (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates were thumped 12-5 by the Cardinals, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five. St. Louis hung four runs on him in the top of the first inning, and while Cahill was able to steady the ship and give his team 97 pitches (54 strikes) rather than make an early exit, the damage had been done. The veteran right-hander has been tagged for at least five runs in three of his five starts, saddling him with a 7.40 ERA, but his 24:8 K:BB and palatable 1.11 HR/9 through 24.1 innings suggests there's some degree of bad luck involved in that bloated figure.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/1/21

St. Louis Cardinals (14-12) at Pittsburgh Pirates (12-13) Jack Flaherty (4-0) (3.18) vs. Trevor Cahill (1-2) (7.11) The Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +125 / St. Louis Cardinals -135 --- Over/Under: 7 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet Saturday in MLB action from...
MLBSportsGrid

Phillip Evans placed on 10-day IL

Https://twitter.com/Pirates/status/1392917595335036938. Evans is a versatile player, logging innings in left field, right field, first base, and DH this season, but he’s spent most of his time playing third base following the injury to Ke’Bryan Hayes. However, the Pirates’ will be without Evans’ services for at least the next 10 days after placing him on the IL. Evans suffered a strained left hamstring while running the bases Wednesday vs. the Reds, and the Pirates have called up Will Craig to take his place on the active roster.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cahill, Pirates to take on Davies, Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates (13-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-16, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 8.22 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -142, Pirates +123; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBViva El Birdos

Jack Strikes Out Nine and Offense Logs 15 Hits to Beat Pirates 12-5

Trevor Cahill took the hill for the Pirates and the Cards were wearing the powder blue unis. Tommy Edman started the game by chopping an 0-1 low-and-in change down the first base line. Colin Moran was standing behind the bag expecting to field the ball, which bounced right on the line over the base. But the umpire was standing right behind him. Moran might have gotten distracted, because he failed to get in front of the ball, and the ball bounced off of the outside of his glove. The ball was headed for the sidewall, but the ball girl, who must not have noticed that the ball was ruled fair, picked it up. At that point, the ball was declared dead and Edman was credited with a double. Moran should have had it.
MLBCovers.com

Pirates vs Cubs Picks: Plundering at the Plate

There is a full slate of 15 games on the MLB betting board for Friday, beginning with an afternoon matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are -145 favorites for today's game, which will be the first of a three-game set at Wrigley Field. Here are our...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates rally late but can't pull off comeback against Cubs

CHICAGO — Give the Pirates plenty of credit for battling late, scoring a pair of runs in the ninth inning and threatening against Chicago’s wobbly bullpen. But after Bryan Reynolds flied out to end it, concluding yet another loss here, the Pirates were left to fret over their previous miscues during a 3-2 loss to the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.
MLBwgnradio.com

Pirates, Cubs to meet riding the roller coaster

When last they met, the Chicago Cubs saw the best and worst of the Pittsburgh Pirates. There have been some developments for both clubs going into a weekend series that starts Friday at Wrigley Field. Playing twice in the first three series of the season, the Cubs took two of...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Suffers quad contusion

Stallings was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants with a bruised left quadriceps, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run before taking a foul ball to the leg during the seventh inning. Stallings will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any time.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Reaches base three times Sunday

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants. His .323 batting average is at its highest level since the second game of the season and he's slashing .361/.418/.541 in 67 May plate appearances. Frazier, who saw time in left field Friday for the second time in 2021, entered the season with a career .273 batting mark, so it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his lofty numbers. Regardless, the 29-year-old has proven to be one of the team's most consistent players and has likely boosted his trade stock.