Why We Need ‘Prodigal Son’ to Be Saved: 8 Unresolved Threads

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the Prodigal Son cancellation hurt when it was first announced, watching the way the series finale ended probably made it much, much worse. The good news is that creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver are hoping that this was just the thriller’s farewell on Fox. “As Monty Python said, we’re not dead yet. Chris and I love this show. the cast loves this show, and our fans love this show,” Skalver told TV Insider.

