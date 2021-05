Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 14th, 2021. It’s a busy Friday this week, with some major releases from Nintendo and others to look at. We’ve got summaries of each of the new games that hit the eShop today to help you make your purchasing decisions. If that’s not enough, there are also quite a few new sales today to consider. We’ve got a list of the latest discounts, plus the games that will be ending their sales this weekend. Let’s get to work!