Even though there are only seven games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate, there is no shortage of value. The majority of it comes from the Toronto Raptors since they continue to sit players down the stretch of the season. This is leading to a majority of the top NBA DFS picks for FanDuel and DraftKings coming from Toronto. All of my lineups tonight will have at least one Raptors in them, and many will have more than that.