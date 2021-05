The National Hockey League offers up a six-game slate on Thursday in the closing days of its regular season. Four new matchups are set to occur, with two contests serving as a continuation from earlier in the week — the Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vancouver Canucks will face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the second game of their back-to-back series. As teams begin to clinch a playoff seed within their respective divisions, skaters on second and third-line units could see increased usage and return excellent value at reduced salaries.