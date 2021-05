Chris Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor, the God of Thunder. This comes after essaying the role in 3 individually helmed movies and other ensemble movies. He is also among the coolest superheroes of the 21st century and rightly so. From cool capes, to flying around in seconds, to his hammer yielding powers, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is a distinct figurine in the superhero world. What also sets Hemsworth apart is the fact that every now and then, he will find himself in situations worthy of sarcastic comments and funny instances. He is seen goofing around with his co-stars and this is evident on his social media handles. His social media handles are proof that he is one of the funniest Avengers on and off screen. Here are his best moments, documented for a quick laugh.