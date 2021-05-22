newsbreak-logo
St. Paul’s baseball earns another shot

By VSN Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Valkenburgh doubles and triples as the Crusaders earn a spot in the MIAA B Conference finals. Thrust into the elimination bracket with a loss to Boys’ Latin in Thursday’s winners’ bracket final of the MIAA B Conference Baseball Tournament, St. Paul’s School earned another shot at the top-seeded Lakers with a 5-0 win over Indian Creek, in the final elimination game of this double-elimination event, Friday afternoon in Brooklandville.

High SchoolNOLA.com

Matthew Russo, St. Paul's knot up series against Catholic High

Matthew Russo wasn’t worried for a second. The St. Paul’s pitcher wasn’t concerned when the Wolves started the day on the verge of elimination. Nor was he worried when No. 5 Catholic High took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. And he sure wasn’t worried when the Bears formed what could have been a dangerous comeback in the top of the seventh.
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Small Track & Field Group Competes at Tommie Twilight

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – A small contingent of the Gustavus men’s and women’s track & field teams competed at the St. Thomas Tommie Twilight on Wednesday. The men’s 4×100 relay of Dylan Gast (Jr., Dellwood), Taylor Rooney (Sr., Andover), Xander DuMoulin (Jr., Shorewood), and Wyatt Quiring (Jr., Fairmont) took second in 42.22. Rooney won the 100-meter with a time of 11.05 and placed second in the 200-meter, crossing the line in 22.36. Quiring was fourth in the 200 at 22.74.
SportsNOLA.com

St. Scholastica, St. Paul's shine in bowling

St. Scholastica and St. Paul’s were at the top of the LHSAA All-District bowling lists. The Doves were 9-3 and district champions over second-place Holden, while the Wolves were 10-2 and in second place to Hammond. Below are the final standings and All-District teams with season highs for both the...
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Roundup: Bristol Eastern baseball comes back late in win

BRISTOL - Bristol Eastern baseball beat Platt Thursday night, winning 6-4. Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Eastern the lead after trailing 4-3 since the top of the third inning. Starter Andrew Lozier closed the door in the seventh inning, pitching a clean top half of the inning to lock up a win.
Newington, CTBristol Press

Roundup: St. Paul softball falls, baseball rolls

TORRINGTON - St. Paul softball lost to Torrington Wednesday night, losing 5-2. Runs were at a premium and came too late for St. Paul, with the first run crossing the plate in the sixth inning while down five. Another run crossed the plate in the top of the seventh before the final out was recorded.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Last-second overtime goal lifts St. Paul’s over Gilman, 8-7, and into MIAA A Conference lacrosse quarterfinals

Sophomore attackman Brody Atkinson scored in the final second of the four-minute overtime Thursday to give eighth seed St. Paul’s an 8-7 lacrosse victory over Gilman and send the Crusaders (4-6) to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinals Saturday. Atkinson’s heroics capped a four-goal rally as the host team rallied from a 7-4 deficit going into the fourth ...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Saints clobbered in return to St. Paul

Triple-A baseball was played in St. Paul for the first time in 50 years when the Saints played host to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday as the Twins’ top affiliate. Fans will have to wait at least another day for something to cheer about. Playing their first game at CHS Field after six games on the road, the Saints were trough. At least the fans had a good time for a while; an official 3,592 came through the gates under the new relaxed COVID regulations.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Warning to Twins fans: Not much help for troubles coming from St. Paul

A year in which almost anything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Twins is now, unfortunately, extending to their minor league system as well. The Saints will make their St. Paul home debut as the Class AAA affiliate of the Twins on Tuesday, just as the big league club opens an important early three-game series at the White Sox. A sweep either way in that series would be the difference between the Twins pulling within four games or falling 10 back. That feels pretty significant.
Plymouth, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Adelman's gem leads St. Paul to outright FC title

PLYMOUTH — The moment he saw his teammate’s foot step on home plate — Scotty Adelman knew. “As soon as we got that one run, you don’t want to look ahead — but I knew we had the win in the bag,” said the St. Paul senior pitcher. “I knew coming in here today … just get one run and we’re coming out of here today with a championship.”
Torrington, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Freshman Aubrie Jones' 2-hitter leads Torrington past St. Paul

TORRINGTON — In a season full of blow-out games helping almost no one, it’s refreshing when one like Torrington’s 5-2 win over St. Paul Catholic Wednesday afternoon helps almost everyone. The Falcons are one of many area teams finding themselves full of youth and inexperience after COVID’s year without spring...
Beacon Falls, CTmycitizensnews.com

Hawks look to learn from setbacks

BEACON FALLS — The Woodland baseball team lost its first game of the season — twice — and coach Steve Bainer hopes the brief midseason slump turns into a wakeup call as the postseason approaches. The Hawks started the season 11-0 thanks to a dominant pitching staff and a timely...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

St. Paul’s overcomes yet another hurdle to top McDonogh for IAAM A Conference lacrosse championship

St. Paul School for Girls junior Kendall Steer knew her team was capable of overcoming nearly any obstacle. The Gators came back from a five-goal deficit to win their semifinal game against Glenelg Country, and erased a seven-goal deficit against Notre Dame Prep in their only regular-season loss. So when she saw her team give up an early five-goal lead against defending-champion McDonogh in ...
Sportsvarsitysportsnetwork.com

Close call

Gagnon’s late goal lifts St. Paul’s School for Girls to IAAM A Conference final; Kendall Steer scores four goals for Gators. Christina Gagnon readily admitted that she did not have her best outing in an IAAM A Conference lacrosse semifinal in Brooklandville on Tuesday afternoon. Yet when the star midfielder...
Baseballvarsitysportsnetwork.com

Boys’ Latin and St. Paul’s advance to MIAA B winner’s bracket final

Indian Creek and Severn stay alive in the elimination bracket; Tournament roundup and updated bracket here. Heading into the top of the seventh, top-seeded Boys’ Latin appeared to be cruising towards the winner’s bracket final in the MIAA B Conference Baseball Championship Tournament, but the host Lakers had to hold on as 4th-seeded St. John’s Catholic Prep rallied for four runs before the Lakers closed out an 8-7 victory.