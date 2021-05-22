St. Paul’s baseball earns another shot
Van Valkenburgh doubles and triples as the Crusaders earn a spot in the MIAA B Conference finals. Thrust into the elimination bracket with a loss to Boys’ Latin in Thursday’s winners’ bracket final of the MIAA B Conference Baseball Tournament, St. Paul’s School earned another shot at the top-seeded Lakers with a 5-0 win over Indian Creek, in the final elimination game of this double-elimination event, Friday afternoon in Brooklandville.varsitysportsnetwork.com