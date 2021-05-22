St. Paul’s baseball earns another shot

Triple-A baseball was played in St. Paul for the first time in 50 years when the Saints played host to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday as the Twins’ top affiliate. Fans will have to wait at least another day for something to cheer about. Playing their first game at CHS Field after six games on the road, the Saints were trough. At least the fans had a good time for a while; an official 3,592 came through the gates under the new relaxed COVID regulations.