The Charlotte Hornets will meet the Indiana Pacers in the NBA East Play-in Tournament from Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The Hornets come into this playoff play-in game on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Wizards in their last regular-season game on Sunday. The Pacers are coming off a 125-113 win over the Raptors to close out the regular season and are still dealing with some injuries as they look to advance to the next round of the Play-in Tournament with a win tonight.