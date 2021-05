Whether you want to read without bothering your spouse or help your kids read at night without leaving on the overhead light, you may want to grab a high-quality reading lamp. They come in lots of styles and sizes, too, so it isn't hard to get one to fit your needs. For example, there are little headlamps for the kids, clip-on lights that you can put right on your book, and bigger ones that sit on a desk or hang off a bed frame. No matter which one you'd prefer, we're sure this list of our favorite reading lamps will have one for you.