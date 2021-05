EE is welcoming Londoners back to their commute as they begin to travel to work again, in a new out-of-home campaign created in partnership with Now. 'Welcome Back to the Glorious Commute', which aims to make commuters consider switching to EE for business, recognises that although commuting is part of the daily grind, it is also often the only chance you may have to carve out some time for yourself and be on your phone in peace.