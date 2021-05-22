Abandoned camper destroyed by fire in rural Walnut Hill

A fire destroyed a motor home in the process of being scrapped out late Friday night in rural Walnut Hill. The Centralia Fire Protection District reported the motor home on the Kent Telford property was fully involved upon their arrival. It caught fire from an unknown cause. A propane tank that was welded to the vehicle became hot enough the relief valve discharged. Firemen had to wait for the gas to burn off before advancing to put water on the structure to cool it down.