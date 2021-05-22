newsbreak-logo
Abandoned camper destroyed by fire in rural Walnut Hill

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire destroyed a motor home in the process of being scrapped out late Friday night in rural Walnut Hill. The Centralia Fire Protection District reported the motor home on the Kent Telford property was fully involved upon their arrival. It caught fire from an unknown cause. A propane tank that was welded to the vehicle became hot enough the relief valve discharged. Firemen had to wait for the gas to burn off before advancing to put water on the structure to cool it down.

Illinois Statewjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash With Injuries

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 131, near Farina, IL, Marion County. May 15, 2021 at 7:28 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1 – 2017 Black Chevrolet Equinox. DRIVER:. Unit 1 – Lakeisha S. Whitaker, a 40-year-old female from...
Illinois Statewjpf.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, May 13th, 2021

A homeless Salem woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a Wednesday night traffic stop by Salem Police on South Broadway. Tammy Williams was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of five to 15 grams of meth. Four others...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Salem Police arrested a 26-year-old Flora man on Monday on an outstanding Indiana Department of Corrections parole violation warrant. Dominque Castillo of West 6th was taken into custody after police were tipped he was at a residence on East Mitchell Street. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary...
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

I-57 to have intermittent lane closures in Northern Marion County starting Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 57 from the Fayette County line to a half-mile south of the St. Peter Road bridge in Marion County will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during weekday daytime hours beginning Thursday, May 13, through Tuesday, May 18, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

O’Fallon man arrested after found sleeping inside rural Centralia home

A resident at a home on South Perrine Street Road south of Centralia woke up Sunday morning to find a man she didn’t know sleeping on a bed in her home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called and arrested 18-year-old Jadon Fouts of O’Fallon, Illinois for alleged criminal trespass to property and for illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest three on outstanding warrants at Salem home

Salem Police arrested three people wanted on outstanding warrants when going to one of their homes on Monday. 21-year-old Danielle Campbell of East Main Street was arrested on an outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. A visitor, 30-year-old Rebekka Stewart of Pine Street in...
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, May 10th, 2021

Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Kinmundy man on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Police report Kevin Draper of East 2nd was initially approached as a suspicious person at the Days Inn and the warrant was discovered. Draper failed to show on possession of under five grams of meth and driving revoked. Bond is set at $10,000.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem man escapes serious injury in single-vehicle crash

A 24-year-old Salem man refused hospital treatment following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 near Iuka. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office indicates Gregory Nicholas of Indiana Avenue was traveling eastbound when he ran off the north side of the road into the roadside ditch and then struck several small trees before coming to a stop.
Odin, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Rural Odin man injured in single car crash on Odin Road

A 19-year-old rural Odin man received minor injuries in a one car crash on the Odin Road blamed on heavy thunderstorm activity late Thursday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Tristan Rhynes of Laclede Road was traveling on the Odin Road south of Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran into the roadside ditch, overturned once, with the car then coming to rest on its wheels in a nearby field.
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, May 9th, 2021

A 35-year-old Wamac man is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of meth, possession of a narcotic instrument, and an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Wamac Police arrested Clarence Miller of East 15th on Sunday. Miller was charged in Marion County Court in March for possession of meth and a narcotic instrument and those charges are still pending. The bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, May 7th, 2021

A 39-year-old Centralia woman was arrested by Centralia Police for domestic battery. Candi Napoli was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 51-year-old Amy Moghadom of D’Ann Drive in Centralia on a theft case. She was later released on a notice to appear at the Marion County Jail. No other details are yet available.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, May 5th, 2021

Centralia Police have arrested a 56-year-old Centralia resident for violation of an order of protection. Lana Peerbolte of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Two others were arrested for violation of bail bond. Walter West of Edgewood was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and remains in the Marion County Jail. 37-year-old Michael Smith of South Maple in Sandoval posted a $500 bond and was released.