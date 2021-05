Sony has promised more PlayStation 4 games and offers will be included in the Play At Home promotion in the future, but today is your last chance to grab the initiative's biggest inclusion yet. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will no longer be available for free after tomorrow, so here's your reminder to grab it if you haven't already. This version of the title includes the base game along with the Frozen Wilds expansion. It's just a shame we never did get that 60 frames-per-second patch, right? You can redeem the game through here, and a PS Plus membership is not required.