Odin, IL

Odin man arrested after allegedly tearing up parent’s home with an ax

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 35-year-old rural Odin man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on three charges after allegedly tearing up his parent’s home with an ax. Travis Finley was still at the home on Ferrydale Road when another family member returned home Friday morning and discovered the damage. He was arrested for felony criminal damage to property, violation of bail bond for being at the residence, and animal cruelty for allegedly kicking a dog after a sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene.

