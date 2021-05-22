Cowboys Projected to Cut 2 QBs Before 2021 Season

The NFL draft is now firmly in the past, meaning roster speculation is now in full swing. With two big additions at linebacker, some believe the Cowboys should begin shopping their high-profile linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. Cowboys rookie defensive end Osa Odighizuwa can learn from the career of his brother, who was draft by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. Take an extra look at the Cowboys undrafted free agent class, and sixth-round WR Simi Fehoko who Will McClay said has the “it” factor.