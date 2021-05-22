newsbreak-logo
Cowboys Projected to Cut 2 QBs Before 2021 Season

By Zack Kelberman
Heavy.com
Cover picture for the articleBarring an outside addition the Dallas Cowboys seem unwilling to make, there will be three quarterbacks fighting for a single backup spot behind Dak Prescott. And failing to vanquish 2020 midseason pickup Garrett Gilbert, the two signal-callers slated to draw pink slips this summer, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, are Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, both of whom were left off Machota’s latest 53-man roster projection, published Wednesday.

