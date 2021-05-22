newsbreak-logo
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase tears through Morgan County woman’s yard in East TN

By Melissa Greene
WREG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police chase that began in Oak Ridge ended nearly 20 miles away after being caught on camera tearing through a Morgan County woman’s yard. Ursula Young, 37, of Wartburg is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, felony evading, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and simple possession of a controlled substance. Young also had a failure to appear warrant out of Morgan County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Oak Ridge#Wartburg#Bethel Valley Road#South Illinois Avenue#Mossy Grove Road
