CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase tears through Morgan County woman’s yard in East TN

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Loudon County in east Tennessee Southern Knox County in east Tennessee Southwestern Anderson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oliver Springs to near Kingston to near Fairview, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Kingston, Loudon, Farragut, Fairview and Oliver Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 354 and 388. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH