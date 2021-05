SEATTLE — There may come a time when we may run out of things to like about what appears to be a special Seattle Sounders team. Finishing off a three-game, eight-day trip with 9 points — 6 of them on the road — would satisfy even the harshest of critics. When you allow only one goal over the span, and only two over your first six games, well, you have to credit to a defensive unit — and team — that has fully bought into what the coach is trying to build.