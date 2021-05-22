John Boyega on Marvel, Star Wars, and Disrupting the Industry
Few actors speak truth to power like John Boyega. After skyrocketing to international fame as Finn in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Boyega was the target of racist vitriol from toxic fandom, with little in the way of studio support. As the trilogy continued, he found his role increasingly marginalized both onscreen and in advertising for the films. And while the historically racist playbook of Hollywood would have him be grateful for the opportunity despite his mistreatment, Boyega remains committed to speaking truth to power. In doing so, he is setting a new standard for Black actors and other marginalized performers.