newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Homemade 7-Up Biscuits

By freshlyhomecooked
freshlyhomecooked.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluffy homemade biscuits made with sour cream and 7-up soda. These biscuits are different from classic buttermilk biscuits because instead of using buttermilk, soda is used in it’s place. These biscuits are great for serving for brunch, or even as a side dish to any main meal. They are quick and easy to prepare, with tons of buttery flavor. Serve warm with butter or jelly.

freshlyhomecooked.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Purpose Flour#Advertising#Food Drink#Sour Cream#Baking Powder#Amazon Com#Homemade 7 Up Biscuits#Fluffy Homemade Biscuits#7 Up Soda#Round Biscuits#Buttery Flavor#Teaspoon Baking Soda#Melted Butter#Cup Butter#Turn Dough#Cornmeal#Brunch#Squares#Preheat Oven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Danville, PADaily Item

Homemade macaroni and cheese healthier, customizable

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville. Kaitlyn: If you’re like our family and love macaroni and cheese, this recipe is for you. It is overall an easy recipe to make and it is obviously...
Recipesnowcookthis.com

Homemade Fresh Strawberry Sauce

This Homemade Fresh Strawberry Sauce is quick and easy to make and so versatile. You can enjoy it warm or cold, and it’s the perfect topping for cheesecake, ice cream, pancakes, and lots more!. Strawberry season is right around the corner, and this homemade strawberry sauce is one of my...
Food & Drinkspdjnews.com

Friday, May 14 is... National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

May 14th ushers in National Buttermilk Biscuit Day to celebrate this high-rising breakfast staple. Biscuits are made using baking powder or baking soda as a leavening agent rather than yeast. A typical buttermilk biscuit recipe contains flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, and buttermilk. They are often referred to as a “quick bread,” indicating they do not need time to rise before…
Recipesfreshlyhomecooked.com

Homemade Caramel Corn

Quick and easy homemade popcorn covered with a sweet homemade caramel sauce. You only need five simple ingredients to make this sweet treat. This popcorn is sweet and salty, with a homemade caramel sauce is so easy to make. You boil butter with brown sugar until a thick caramel sauce forms, and coat salty buttery popcorn with the caramel mixture. This popcorn makes a great treat to enjoy any time of the year that everyone will love.
Recipesbakerbettie.com

Homemade Hamburger Buns

Making homemade hamburger buns is easier than you might think! These buns turn out perfectly soft and fluffy and will take your burgers to the next level!. Now that I have made my own homemade hamburger buns a few times, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to store-bought. Previously I would have thought that it was too much work, but really it’s quite a simple process with very little hands-on work. Especially if you have a mixer to throw the dough into.
Recipessavewithjamies.com

7-Up Pound Cake (10-Minute Recipe)

This 7-Up pound cake is one of the best desserts for this spring-summer season. Moist, dense, and refreshing, this pound cake can be a perfect treat with a cup of coffee or ice tea. You will need just 10 minutes to prepare it plus about 1 hour to cook. Here...
Food & DrinksAccuWeather

How to master homemade pizza this summer

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. With handcrafted and sourdough pizzas rising in popularity, now is the time to invest in a pizza oven for yourself -- perfect for parties or family dinners.
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Homemade Donuts Recipe

Enjoy your very own homemade donuts with this recipe. This is a yeasted and fried variation that’s glazed in either chocolate or vanilla. Add cream, milk and sugar to a small saucepan and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down to below 110 degrees F.
Food & Drinksfreshlyhomecooked.com

Homemade Soft Pretzels

Soft and delicious homemade pretzels sprinkled with salt. They are great to enjoy any time of the year as a snack. The pretzels are soft and fluffy. These pretzels are buttery and salty, but you can also roll them in cinnamon sugar for a sweeter snack. They are quick and easy to make with an easy yeast dough, it only needs to rise once. They taste great served with melted butter or even mustard. The dough is quick and easy to make, with melted butter. Once the dough is kneaded, let it rise in a large greased bowl for 1-2 hours to let it double in size. After the dough has risen, deflate it and twist it into pretzels. Place water and baking soda into a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and boil each pretzel for 30-40 seconds. Remove from water and place onto greased baking sheets. Sprinkle with salt and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Food & Drinksthecomanchechief.com

Biscuits, a modern version

I have a feeling that tomorrow, May 14, is going to be a day we will all want to celebrate. May 14 is National Buttermilk Biscuits Day! Buttermilk biscuits have been around for a very long time, and no matter what you may think, my grandmother makes the absolute best ones. Now the soft, flaky and buttery creations you think of when you hear the word “biscuit” doesn’t have the tastiest past.
Recipescarrollspaper.com

Jazz up stir fry with homemade teriyaki sauce

This satisfying pork stir fry will quickly become a family favorite. It’s flavorful and colorful and will wake up your eyes and your palate in a hurry. There’s nothing boring about this stir fry once you add homemade teriyaki sauce. The freshness of the ginger and garlic really shine through to flavor the pork and veggies.
Petspetguide.com

Go Bananas and Honey Dog Biscuit Recipe

Om nom nom – we love bananas and honey and so do our dogs. It’s a sweet treat that’s also nutritious. We never use sugar in our recipes, but there’s nothing wrong with a little honey to sweeten the deal. We like how our Go Bananas and Honey Dog Biscuit Recipe only features a few key ingredients, because sometimes less really is more. It was easy to whip up and the office dogs had a wonderful time taste testing them for us. Lucky dogs!
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

DIY Homemade Ravioli With This Nifty Kit

The manufacturer of the esteemed Atlas 150 homemade pasta making machine, Marcato has cleverly made homemade ravioli approachable for home cooks looking to get into the fresh pasta groove – or up their fresh pasta game. The limited-edition Ravioli Like A Pro kit provides the perfect outlet for home cooks eager to dabble in the intimidating realm of homemade stuffed pasta.
Recipesthethreetomatoes.com

Homemade Summer Ice Cream

(Culinary.net) Sometimes food can be presented so beautifully, it’s hard to take that first bite. However, once you dig your spoon into the bowl, there is no going back. Imagine a bite that is chilled, sweet and creamy all at the same time. It’s luscious, fruity and absolutely divine. It’s a summertime ice cream recipe you’ll cherish and make again and again throughout the season.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Homemade Shortbread Cookies In a Sheet Pan

You only need three ingredients and about 30 minutes to make these homemade sheet pan shortbread cookies. For more cookie ideas, try these Dark Chocolate-Pistachio Shortbread Cookies or Vanilla Spice Shortbread Cookies. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line a 17-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, then lightly spray the parchment...
Recipesscrambledchefs.com

The Best Homemade Blender Salsa Recipe

Have you ever made your own homemade salsa? If not, you are going to love this easy blender salsa recipe. It's delicious, easy to make, and perfect for that last-minute party or dinner when you don't have salsa on hand. I love that this is easy to customize with more or less heat if needed. If you have hesitated to make your own before, this is the recipe to try.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Homemade Sicilian Breadcrumbs

The perfume of Sicilian breadcrumbs recalls the scents of the island itself. One of Sicily’s most iconic dishes is pasta ca’muddica, which comes in many different varieties, though all have one irresistible ingredient in common: breadcrumbs. It’s not just a final touch to top off a plate of spaghetti, they add a touch of magic to just about any dish.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Healthy Homemade Vegan Cookies

Gluten-free, vegan, whole food, raw, low-carb – people have all kinds of dietary restrictions and preferences for all kinds of reasons. However, these days, nobody needs to be missing out on anything. There are substitutes and workarounds for every need, want, and desire. That certainly holds true when it comes...
Recipesrecipes.net

Biscuit Donuts Recipe

Canned biscuits are a great and quick way to make biscuit donuts, an easy treat that’s perfect for the family. These come with a sweet vanilla glaze. Heat vegetable oil in a large pan on medium heat. Separate biscuits then with a cookie cutter or something similar, cut a hole...