Homemade 7-Up Biscuits

Soft and delicious homemade pretzels sprinkled with salt. They are great to enjoy any time of the year as a snack. The pretzels are soft and fluffy. These pretzels are buttery and salty, but you can also roll them in cinnamon sugar for a sweeter snack. They are quick and easy to make with an easy yeast dough, it only needs to rise once. They taste great served with melted butter or even mustard. The dough is quick and easy to make, with melted butter. Once the dough is kneaded, let it rise in a large greased bowl for 1-2 hours to let it double in size. After the dough has risen, deflate it and twist it into pretzels. Place water and baking soda into a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and boil each pretzel for 30-40 seconds. Remove from water and place onto greased baking sheets. Sprinkle with salt and bake for 10-12 minutes.